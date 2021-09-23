Richmond County jailer arrested in sales of counterfeit goods
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Thursday, according to the agency.
It happened after the agency began and investigation of Deputy Jailer Darrol Lamar Boxton in regards to a tip that he was selling counterfeit pocketbooks, wallets and other items while off duty, the agency said.
He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of forged/counterfeit trademarks and service marks, according to the agency.
Boxton has served as a deputy jailer since August 2016 and has been placed on administrative leave at this time.
