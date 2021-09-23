Advertisement

Richmond County jailer arrested in sales of counterfeit goods

Darrol Lamar Boxton
Darrol Lamar Boxton(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Thursday, according to the agency.

It happened after the agency began and investigation of Deputy Jailer Darrol Lamar Boxton in regards to a tip that he was selling counterfeit pocketbooks, wallets and other items while off duty, the agency said.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of forged/counterfeit trademarks and service marks, according to the agency.

Boxton has served as a deputy jailer since August 2016 and has been placed on administrative leave at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Meriwether monument
Future of Meriwether Monument: ‘If history is taken away, it tends to die’
Local doctor talks Pfizer booster shot as FDA approves use for seniors, high-risk
Martinez Georgia
Martinez, Ga. ranks nationally for best places to live in the U.S.
Traci Green
I-TEAM: No place to call home, investigation finds local families displaced by out-of-state investors
Meriwether monument
Future of Meriwether Monument: 'If history is taken away, it tends to die'