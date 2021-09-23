Pilot rescued as small plane dangled from power lines

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) - Officials say emergency responders have rescued the pilot of a small plane left dangling above the ground after it crashed into power lines in south Georgia.

News outlets report it took at least an hour to extricate the pilot Thursday as the single-engine plane dangled with its nose pointed straight down in Waycross.

Ware County deputies, Ware County Fire Department, Waycross Fire Department, and EMS crews responded to a reported plane... Posted by Ware County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the pilot was responsive after being rescued, which first required ensuring power had been shut off to the lines. The website poweroutage.us says only a few dozen Ware County homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday afternoon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)