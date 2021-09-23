Advertisement

Pilot rescued as small plane dangled from power lines

The pilot was rescued when the plane was hanging by a couple of powerlines.
The pilot was rescued when the plane was hanging by a couple of powerlines.(Ware County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) - Officials say emergency responders have rescued the pilot of a small plane left dangling above the ground after it crashed into power lines in south Georgia.

News outlets report it took at least an hour to extricate the pilot Thursday as the single-engine plane dangled with its nose pointed straight down in Waycross.

Ware County deputies, Ware County Fire Department, Waycross Fire Department, and EMS crews responded to a reported plane...

Posted by Ware County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the pilot was responsive after being rescued, which first required ensuring power had been shut off to the lines. The website poweroutage.us says only a few dozen Ware County homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday afternoon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash with 2 kids on board
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
This was the scene Friday morning outside an apartment where four people were shot dead in Aiken.
Family of 4 shot dead in Aiken murder-suicide
Traci Green
I-TEAM | No place to call home: Local families displaced by out-of-state investors

Latest News

Despite the yellow tape you see in this photo, the city of Augusta says the new playground at...
Augusta opens new playground at Eisenhower Athletic Complex and Park
Kenneth Whitaker Jr.
North Augusta man sentenced to 28 years for beating woman to death
Shooting
Update: The latest on Aiken shooting that left 4 dead
Jonkerria Howard
Woman wanted in shooting that injured man at Augusta hotel
This is a rendering of planned renovations at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
How to get tickets for Shelton, McGraw shows during Masters week