Advertisement

Parents sue Ga. corrections department, others over transgender inmate’s 2017 suicide

Mitchell's parents filed a federal lawsuit which refers to Mitchell as a female named "Jenna."
Mitchell's parents filed a federal lawsuit which refers to Mitchell as a female named "Jenna."(WALB)
By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB Investigates is looking into a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) over a transgender inmate’s suicide.

GDC reported that inmate Caleb Mitchell died by suicide in December 2017 at Valdosta State Prison. Mitchell’s parents filed a federal lawsuit which refers to Mitchell as a female named “Jenna.”

They claim the prison staff should have done more to prevent Mitchell’s suicide.

The defendants in the lawsuit deny any wrongdoing.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it is investigating the treatment of state prison inmates across Georgia.

GDC reported that inmate Caleb Mitchell died by suicide in December 2017. In the lawsuit filed...
GDC reported that inmate Caleb Mitchell died by suicide in December 2017. In the lawsuit filed by Mitchell's parents, they are referred to as Jenna Mitchell. WALB only has access to Mitchell's mugshot from Union County Jail. We asked her parents' attorneys for more photos and haven't heard back.(WALB)

That investigation is partly because of what the DOJ calls “countless violent inmate assaults.”

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter Leary said it’s his office’s job to help get violent criminals off the streets.

However, he also explained that it is unconstitutional for inmates to be allowed to violently assault other inmates.

“Our criminal justice system must allow wrongdoers to serve their sentences in a safe and civilized environment,” Leary said. “In fact, that’s a constitutional guarantee.”

On WALB News 10 Thursday at 6 p.m., WALB Investigates is looking deeper into how the prison staff responded to Mitchell’s suicide attempt and what her parents say should have been done to save her life.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Gavel on wooden block
Jury hears closing arguments in Georgia inmate’s trial
(Source: pexels.com)
COVID updates: Two-state trends bring good, bad news
Bo, a 34-year-old male elephant who retired from the circus after performing for 30 years,...
GALLERY: 1st elephant arrives at new South Georgia refuge
Golden Harvest Food Bank received $65,000 from Publix Charities and 320,493 pounds of produce...
Golden Harvest gets big donation from Publix, joins city in grant
Online scams are becoming increasingly common, and seniors are one of the most vulnerable...
Seniors: Why con artists might target you next