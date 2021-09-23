Oak barrel maker will bring 122 jobs to Bamberg County

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A barrel manufacturer this week announced plans to establish operations in Bamberg County in a more than $6.8 million investment that will create 122 jobs.

The company’s CEO says it “produces the highest-quality whiskey and wine barrels in the region and beyond.”

“The market presence and, more importantly, the people of Bamberg and the state of South Carolina, were key factors in our decision,” said South Carolina Oak to Barrel CEO Dagney Johnson.

He credited the opportunity to the support of McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and SouthernCarolina Alliance.

Located at 3914 Main Highway in Bamberg, the company will manufacture barrels for high-quality whiskey and wine industries, according to the office of Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster called the development “a huge win for South Carolina.”

“By continuing to provide a business-friendly environment, we can help bring in more job-creating investments like this one to the Palmetto State,” he said.

Bamberg County Council Chairman Larry Haynes hailed the jobs the company will bring.

“We look forward to a long relationship with the company moving forward as they grow their operations. It’s a good day in Bamberg County, and we are looking forward to the coming year,” he said.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year. People interested in applying for a job can contact the company at 803-676-4240 or info@southcarolinaoaktobarrel.com.

