Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina law enforcement officials say their investigation of the Murdaugh double murder case has led to the discovery of other crimes.

They didn’t say what those crimes were.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued a statement about the case Thursday afternoon.

“As a result of the brutal murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on June 7, SLED’s initial priority was finding anyone responsible for their deaths,” it stated. “During the course of the double murder investigation, SLED agents have uncovered other potential crimes that warrant further investigation.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting deaths of the mother and son.

SLED Chief Mark Keel said Thursday: “SLED agents continue to work diligently to bring justice to all victims in these cases. As I have previously stated, our agents remain committed to following the facts no matter where they lead us.”

He said he’s been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

“From very early on in this investigation SLED has utilized federal resources as needed. We will continue to call upon our federal partners as their assistance is needed to successfully investigate and prosecute specific aspects of these cases,” Keel said.

HOW TO HELP Anyone with information about the Murdaugh cases is urged to call a 24-hour dedicated tip line at 803- 896-2605.

The murder case involving a prominent South Carolina family of attorneys has drawn the national spotlight and raised questions about earlier incidents:

Paul Murdaugh, who was shot and killed along with his mother, Maggie, at their Colleton County home in June, was charged with Beach’s death. Those charges were dropped after Paul Murdaugh was killed. One of the people aboard the boat that crashed and killed Mallory Beach in 2019 is now suing the family. In the suit, Connor Cook’s attorney, Joe McCulloch, alleges the Murdaughs tried to paint Cook as the one who is “criminally and civilly” responsible for the boat accident.

The family of a late housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, Gloria Satterfield, recently came forward saying the surviving family members never got the money they are entitled to as a settlement in a wrongful-death case. She died in 2018after “a trip and fall accident.”

Also since the double murder, SLED said the case prompted it to reopen an investigation into the unsolved homicide of Stephen Smith “based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.” Smith, 19, died on a road in Hampton County in 2015. The case was officially ruled a hit-and-run. There had been rumors in the area of some type of cover-up.

Meanwhile, Alex Murdaugh, father of Paul and husband of Maggie Murdaugh, is charged in connection with his own Sept. 4 shooting that investigators say was an insurance fraud scheme. He’s charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, along with filing a false police report.

After the shooting, he checked himself into a substance abuse rehab center and his ties were severed from his law firm, which said he took money from it.

The South Carolina Supreme Court subsequently suspended his law license.

