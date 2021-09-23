Martinez, Ga. ranks nationally for best places to live in the U.S.

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is seeing some exciting growth. Martinez ranked 21 out of the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. The area is also number six for job growth over the last five years. We spoke with Columbia County city leaders about their progress as well as ways they’re working to continue expanding.

“I didn’t realize that we were 6th for job growth in Martinez. I have to tie that back primarily to the U.S. Army cyber community moving to the CSRA,” said Doug Douncan.

Douncan is the chairman of Colombia County Commissions and he says they average an additional 5,000 people in Columbia County a year.

“Growth is at our door and has been for a number of years,” he said.

Martinez also ranked number three for the lowest unemployment rate. He says it’s a great place for those looking to secure a good job and get out in the community.

“The Savannah Rapids Park we also have Lakeside Park, Evans Town Center Park all within a mile of each other,” he said.

The polls we have done and talking to citizens that’s what they want they want quality of life. He says that’s why they’re not only working not on things like roads and infrastructure but also enhancing the area bringing more comfort.

“If you go down Hardy MacManus Road there is a 120-acre park that’s going to be built that has not only amenities but also a lot of green space and a lot of trails that folks can walk on,” he said.

He says as they continue to manage the growth by providing things like quality school systems, they’re looking forward to seeing other places like Harlem and Grovetown flourish and thrive as well.

Columbia County is very blessed with a lot of upgrade assets. So is the region Augusta and Aiken. This is just a great community in which to live.

Woodstock over in Cherokee County and Peach Tree in Fayette County were the other two places in Georgia that made the top 50 list as well.

