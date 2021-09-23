School bus overturns in Columbia County crash

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon near Columbia Road near the entrance to Bartram Trail Golf Club in Columbia County.

The bus was overturned.

Two students were on the bus but are OK, according to authorities.

A second bus was also at the scene on the side of the road.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:25 p.m. Thursday that lanes were blocked due to an accident at the location.

A couple of cars are being let through at a time.

It was the second local school bus crash in two days.

On Wednesday morning, a Richmond County school bus was involved in a crash in downtown Augusta.

The crash between the bus and another vehicle happened around 8:30 a.m. at Fenwick and Fifth streets, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The school bus had 26 students aboard, but there were no reports of injuries to them or the driver, according to the Richmond County School System.

However, the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

