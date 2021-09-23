Advertisement

School bus overturns in Columbia County crash

A school bus overturned in a crash along Columbia Road on Sept. 23, 2021.
A school bus overturned in a crash along Columbia Road on Sept. 23, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon near Columbia Road near the entrance to Bartram Trail Golf Club in Columbia County.

The bus was overturned.

Two students were on the bus but are OK, according to authorities.

A second bus was also at the scene on the side of the road.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:25 p.m. Thursday that lanes were blocked due to an accident at the location.

A couple of cars are being let through at a time.

It was the second local school bus crash in two days.

On Wednesday morning, a Richmond County school bus was involved in a crash in downtown Augusta.

The crash between the bus and another vehicle happened around 8:30 a.m. at Fenwick and Fifth streets, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The school bus had 26 students aboard, but there were no reports of injuries to them or the driver, according to the Richmond County School System.

However, the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
Gavel on wooden block
Jury hears closing arguments in Georgia inmate’s trial
(Source: pexels.com)
COVID updates: Two-state trends bring good, bad news
Bo, a 34-year-old male elephant who retired from the circus after performing for 30 years,...
GALLERY: 1st elephant arrives at new South Georgia refuge