Have you seen these missing people anywhere in the CSRA?

Justin Swift

Justin Swift (WRDW)

Justin Swift was last seen at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 at his residence, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, which classified him as a runaway.

He was wearing blue jeans, boots and a blue T-shirt.

He may be in the area of Brooks Drive with an unknown friend.

If you have any information or know his whereabouts, call 706-541-2800.

Deidre Reid

Deidre Reid (WRDW)

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing South Carolina woman who was last known to be with a man who has local ties.

Authorities are looking for Deidre Reid, 41, who was last seen in Pageland, S.C., on Sept. 3. She was headed to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte, N.C., to drop off a male acquaintance, Emanuel Bedford, according to deputies. Reid never made it to the bus station and her cellphone is going straight to voicemail.

She was last seen in a gray older-model Chevrolet Tahoe with a New York Giants tag on the front.

Her acquaintance Bedford, has ties to the Burke County area.

The family is now offering a $10,000 award cash or wire to anyone can lead to the finding of Deidre Reid. To claim the award contact Monaca Reid at 336-965-2149 and/or James Reid at 843-680-2898. If you make contact with them, call the Burke County police at 843-672-6437.

Sakina Hanna

Sakina Hannah (WRDW)

Deputies in Screven County are asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

Sakina Hannah from Newington has been missing from Newington since May 22.

Authorities say she’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

if you see her you’re asked to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, 912-564-2013.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.