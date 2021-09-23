Advertisement

Dolphins say Tagovailoa broke ribs, won’t play vs. Raiders

Former Saint Louis standout Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins opened the 2021 NFL season...
Former Saint Louis standout Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins opened the 2021 NFL season with a win against the division-rival New England Patriots in Foxborough.(Miami Dolphins)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and won’t play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins announced the diagnosis Wednesday, after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs. Further exams showed the fractures and the Dolphins have already decided that Jacoby Brissett will start this weekend.

It’s unclear how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined. Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not want to offer a timetable for a potential return but said Tagovailoa is already improving.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images in a string of local car burglaries and thefts.
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Video footage shows a man riding on the outside of a semitruck on a Georgia interstate.
Video shows man clinging to semitruck on Atlanta-area highway
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, left, catches a pass as head coach Urban...
Fangio: Meyer says ‘every week it’s like playing Alabama’
The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
SEC officials under microscope after high-profile mistakes
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second...
Colts prepare for Titans with uncertainty at quarterback
New Panthers logo
Texans’ rookie QB Mills to face Panthers’ top-ranked defense