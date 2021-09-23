Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may need a sweater or light jacket if you’re up early this morning. Low temperatures will be down in the mid to low 50s. Mostly sunny skies today with low humidity and highs below normal near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cooler mornings expected the next few days! (WRDW)

Low temperatures early Friday will be down in the upper 40s and low 50s. Chilly! Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Beautiful weather expected this weekend with morning lows in the mid to low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 80s. Abundant sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday.

Nice weather sticks around through early next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

