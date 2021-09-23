Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Afternoon showers and storms. Cold front brings taste of fall Thursday through weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may need a sweater or light jacket if you’re up early this morning. Low temperatures will be down in the mid to low 50s. Mostly sunny skies today with low humidity and highs below normal near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cooler mornings expected the next few days!
Cooler mornings expected the next few days!(WRDW)

Low temperatures early Friday will be down in the upper 40s and low 50s. Chilly! Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Beautiful weather expected this weekend with morning lows in the mid to low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 80s. Abundant sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday.

Nice weather sticks around through early next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images in a string of local car burglaries and thefts.
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Video footage shows a man riding on the outside of a semitruck on a Georgia interstate.
Video shows man clinging to semitruck on Atlanta-area highway
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Fall like weather the next few days with morning lows in the 50s.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Sunny Skies and Cooler Mornings
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Cold front brings storms Wednesday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Afternoon Rain
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong