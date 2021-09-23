Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will build into the region the next few days keeping humidity low and skies clear. Clear skies tonight into early Friday with low temperatures dropping to near 50. Winds will be light overnight out of the north.

Sunny skies and cooler mornings the next few days. (WRDW)

Chilly start early Friday with temperatures near 50! Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Beautiful weather expected this weekend with morning lows near 50 again Saturday morning. Sunshine and variable winds between 5-10 mph Saturday. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Morning lows will be in the mid 50s early Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. Abundant sunshine Sunday.

Nice weather sticks around through early next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

