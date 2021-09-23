Crash, stalled vehicle cause traffic problems on eastbound I-20

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple traffic problems Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 20.

A crash at Lewiston Road that was reported at 7:45 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Although the agency said no lanes were blocked, eastbound traffic was at a standstill in that area as of 8:30 a.m., according to GDOT.

A stalled vehicle was blocking one lane not far away near Chamblin Road, according to GDOT. That incident was reported just before 8 a.m.

On the westbound side, a car was stopped on the shoulder near Belair Road.

