Coping with COVID: Counselor offering group session for those impacted by COVID-19

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The physical impacts COVID-19 may be what most people talk about. But what is often overlooked is the impact it can have on mental health.

“January 1, I called 911,” Daysha Phimphone recalls making that call for her husband Somsak.

“His organs started to shut down - lungs, kidney, liver.”

Somsak had been battling COVID-19 and would spend the next three months fighting for his life.

“We were told it was not looking good, he had already been on the ventilator and most likely he was not going to make it,” said Phimphone.

But against the odds, he survived and on March 5 he went home. However, his journey would be far from over.

“You know for survivors, of course, it’s miraculous to be able to come home, but that’s not where it ends,” Phimphone explained.

For Somsak, he struggled with fear and even PTSD like symptoms from his stay in the hospital.

“Hearing the sounds of the machines when the oxygen levels drop. Of course, that terror, it’s there.”

A terror shared by those who love him, “this fear of him passing was the most horrible experience ever,” said Phimphone.

But thankfully for Somsak and his family, Daysha is a licensed professional counselor and she helped guide them through it.

Which is what she now hopes to do for others.

“I feel like as a mental health community we need to be more present.”

Daysha is starting two new groups. One for COVID-19 Grief for children and for adults and another for survivors like her husband.

Giving them the support they may not have even realized they needed.

“They feel alone in their own world. So, having someone else, having a group of people who have walked in those shoes helps a person feel not so alone.”

Daysha says they will also offer one on one session if you’re more comfortable in that setting.

If you’d like to learn more about the groups and how to sign up, click here.

