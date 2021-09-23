Advertisement

Colts prepare for Titans with uncertainty at quarterback

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021
(AP) - Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles and the Indianapolis Colts have only two other quarterbacks healthy enough to play Sunday at Tennessee.

They’re hopeful Wentz will recover quickly enough to start against the defending the AFC South champs.

But the Colts are preparing for a key division game as if Jacob Eason will make his first career start.

