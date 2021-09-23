Be on the lookout for package thief, North Augusta police say
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers are on the lookout for a man spotted stealing packages.
It happened at homes in the Lynnhurst and Hammond Hill neighborhoods.
Officers say he was driving a U-Haul van bearing Arizona license plate AK12012.
If you see him or the van, you’re asked to reach out to authorities at 803-279-2121.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.