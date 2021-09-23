Animal behaviorist offers tips on what to do if you encounter an aggressive dog

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following Wednesday’s dog attack in Phenix City, that left a man dead, an animal behaviorist is letting people know, what you can do if you find yourself face-to-face with an aggressive K-9.

Kristi Parish, an animal behaviorist in Columbus, says do not run away. She told News Leader 9, dogs will think it’s a game and start to chase you if you run. According to her, you want to stand still, almost like a tree, and be sure not to look the dog in the eye. Parish said, if you do that most of the time the dog will not attack you.

She says, the next thing to do, is make sure you call your local animal control.

“You definitely don’t try to hit at them or sway them away or nothing like that. Just pretend like the dogs not there,” Parish said. “If you see a stray dog and it’s running around you literally just stand like a tree and act like that... you don’t look at them, you just ignore them. 95% of the time you don’t run, because they’ll chase you because they’ll think it’s a game.”

Phenix City Police are investigating the death of 70 year old Frank Cobb. Police say Cobb, or better known as “Red”, was attacked by a black pitbull dog around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A resident on 17th Avenue, also known as Tin Top City, did not want to show his face, but told News Leader 9, it’s not uncommon for dogs to be roaming freely, in their streets or neighborhood. He said he’s not surprised someone was attacked by a dog.

“Pit bulls and mixed breed dogs run through the neighborhood at all times of night,” the man said. “I’m not surprised that it happened, because people usually are afraid to walk through the neighborhood when they see all them dogs running through the neighborhood. They should keep control of their dogs, because they never know when stuff like that is going to happen--when they’re going to attack somebody.”

Kenny Bo, a Phenix City man, who lives on 17th Avenue where Cobb was attacked, says he tried to offer aid to the 70 year old.

“I heard somebody yelling help, but I ain’t see the dogs because they were black and I look and it was my uncle red and I seen his big toes was gone, his pants were gone, and his shoes, like all his attire was gone except for his under garments,” Bo said. “Whoever they belong to, I just want them come forward man. Just tell the family. Just closure, just justice. Come forward man. I know the police had tranquilized the dog and it killed on 431 and got hit with a car.”

Police said a dog was found dead after being hit with a car on Highway 431 in Phenix City. According to police, it’s unclear at this time, if that is the dog that killed 70-year old Frank Cobb, although it does match the description of a black Pitbull.

Police also say no one has come forward as an owner of the dog, and at this time, it is believed to have been a stray.

