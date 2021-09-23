Aiken County man charged in fatal Orangeburg County shooting

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man is facing charges for a shooting that left one man dead in Orangeburg County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Tydavian Pough of Salley reportedly shot and killed a 29-year-old man during a party in at 160 Kingland Drive in Springfield, S.C.

“This was a senseless act of violence resulting in the loss of life,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Pough was charged on Thursday with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

