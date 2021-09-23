Advertisement

Aiken County man charged in fatal Orangeburg County shooting

Tydavian Pough
Tydavian Pough(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man is facing charges for a shooting that left one man dead in Orangeburg County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Tydavian Pough of Salley reportedly shot and killed a 29-year-old man during a party in at 160 Kingland Drive in Springfield, S.C.

MORE | Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says

“This was a senseless act of violence resulting in the loss of life,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Pough was charged on Thursday with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Meriwether monument
Future of Meriwether Monument: ‘If history is taken away, it tends to die’
Local doctor talks Pfizer booster shot as FDA approves use for seniors, high-risk
Martinez Georgia
Martinez, Ga. ranks nationally for best places to live in the U.S.
Traci Green
I-TEAM: No place to call home, investigation finds local families displaced by out-of-state investors
Meriwether monument
Future of Meriwether Monument: 'If history is taken away, it tends to die'