Advertisement

Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta

From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night.

The case is being classified as an involuntary manslaughter.

At 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Central Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim who had been shot at least once. That victim was pronounced deceased on the scene at 10:50 p.m.

CRIME | Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Meshela Dukes, 18.

Investigators have issued a warrant for Tyquan Dukes, 17, on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. In addition, Sihita Dukes, 32, is wanted for questioning.

Tyquan Dukes is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of him. He’s known to frequent the area of Jennings Homes and the Apple Valley subdivision area and is known to carry a firearm, deputies said.

Sihita Dukes is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 128 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of her.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any on-duty sheriff’s investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-5281.

The victim’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy, Bowen said.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images in a string of local car burglaries and thefts.
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Video footage shows a man riding on the outside of a semitruck on a Georgia interstate.
Video shows man clinging to semitruck on Atlanta-area highway
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

From left: Robert McDonald and Michael Bongiovanni
Federal suit targets Ga. officers who punched, kicked man
Barrels
Oak barrel maker will bring 122 jobs to Bamberg County
Interstate 20 near Chamblin Road.
Crash, stalled vehicle cause traffic problems on eastbound I-20
File folder generic
Have you seen these missing people anywhere in the CSRA?