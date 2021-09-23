Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night.

The case is being classified as an involuntary manslaughter.

At 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Central Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim who had been shot at least once. That victim was pronounced deceased on the scene at 10:50 p.m.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Meshela Dukes, 18.

Investigators have issued a warrant for Tyquan Dukes, 17, on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. In addition, Sihita Dukes, 32, is wanted for questioning.

Tyquan Dukes is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of him. He’s known to frequent the area of Jennings Homes and the Apple Valley subdivision area and is known to carry a firearm, deputies said.

Sihita Dukes is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 128 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of her.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any on-duty sheriff’s investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-5281.

The victim’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy, Bowen said.

