12 charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott announced Wednesday in a press conference that a dozen inmates at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center are facing charges for a Sept. 3 riot that sent two detention officers to the hospital.

In addition to the two inmates charged that day – JuJuan Council and Anthony Blakney – ten others have now been identified and charged.

All 12 men are facing charges of assault and battery first degree, taking of hostages (kidnapping), and rioting. Two of the inmates – Devonte Spell and Elijah Webb – are also charged with unlawful escape.

Twelve charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The investigation revealed that around 8:00 a.m. Spell popped the lock on his cell door to get out and then helped Webb pop the lock on his cell door.

Webb then went downstairs to the officer’s desk and unlocked all the cell doors releasing the inmates in the Unit H dorm.

The officers entered the dorm in an attempt to get the inmates to return to their cells. At that time, the inmates surrounded the officer’s desk then began hitting the officers with chairs, trash cans, and mattresses. Both officers were eventually pulled into an entryway area away from the riot.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called in to assist with the riot around 8:15 a.m. The Special Response Team was activated and quickly brought the situation under control once they arrived inside.

The two injured officers were treated at the scene for their injuries before being taken to the hospital. They’re now recovering at home.

