Advertisement

12 charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot

By News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott announced Wednesday in a press conference that a dozen inmates at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center are facing charges for a Sept. 3 riot that sent two detention officers to the hospital.

In addition to the two inmates charged that day – JuJuan Council and Anthony Blakney – ten others have now been identified and charged.

All 12 men are facing charges of assault and battery first degree, taking of hostages (kidnapping), and rioting. Two of the inmates – Devonte Spell and Elijah Webb – are also charged with unlawful escape.

Twelve charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
Twelve charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
Twelve charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
Twelve charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot(Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The investigation revealed that around 8:00 a.m. Spell popped the lock on his cell door to get out and then helped Webb pop the lock on his cell door.

Webb then went downstairs to the officer’s desk and unlocked all the cell doors releasing the inmates in the Unit H dorm.

The officers entered the dorm in an attempt to get the inmates to return to their cells. At that time, the inmates surrounded the officer’s desk then began hitting the officers with chairs, trash cans, and mattresses. Both officers were eventually pulled into an entryway area away from the riot.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called in to assist with the riot around 8:15 a.m. The Special Response Team was activated and quickly brought the situation under control once they arrived inside.

The two injured officers were treated at the scene for their injuries before being taken to the hospital. They’re now recovering at home.

MORE: | 2 charged in connection with riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Sheriff says

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
2 Harlem schools go on lockdown during search for teenager
Surveillance images in a string of local car burglaries and thefts.
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths

Latest News

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
DHEC leader on COVID surge: ‘I don’t feel that we can be confident that we have turned the corner’
McMaster Cancer Awareness
Gov. McMaster proclaims September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in S.C.
Local family desperate to bring missing Screven County 14-year-old home
As COVID cases drop, Aiken County Schools implements new quarantine option