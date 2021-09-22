Advertisement

Woman arrested in attempted drowning of puppy along Ga. coast

Tybee Island police have arrested this woman who they say tried to drown a puppy.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - Police say they’ve arrested a woman who witnesses say threw an injured puppy into the ocean.

Tybee Island police say Candy Selena Marban was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police say she was arrested one day after they circulated a wanted poster which was shared more than 2,000 times in less than 24 hours on social media.

Tybee Island police say their officers encountered Marban Sept. 12 and retrieved the puppy from the beach.

Police say she told officers her dog had been injured a week earlier, and she didn’t have the money to seek medical treatment.

Police issued a city ordinance citation for cruelty to animals to Marban, took the dog into protective custody and released Marban.

The puppy was examined by a veterinarian in Savannah, who decided the injuries were “so severe that the only recourse would be euthanasia,” according to the Facebook post.

The charges were upgraded to a felony, and police issued a wanted poster for Marban, which led to Tuesday’s arrest.

From reports by The Associated Press and WTOC.

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 22