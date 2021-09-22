What Richmond County health agency says about booster shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Health Department issued a statement Wednesday about COVID-19 booster shots after receiving a lot of calls about them.

The agency said Food and Drug Administration has not recommended booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for all people who have received the vaccine but has recommended them for people 65 years of age and older and those at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee is meeting this week and is expected to provide additional guidance about appropriate use of booster doses.

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are currently available for those who meet the CDC’s definition of immunocompromised.

Meanwhile, the department’s parent agency, Georgia’s East Central Health District, this week released the times and days of vaccination clinics at its locations.

Walk-ups are welcome at these sites, but you can schedule an appointment for faster service by visiting https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US. For questions, call 706-721-5800.

Here’s the schedule:

Burke County Health Department, 114 Dogwood Drive Waynesboro: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed every fourth Thursday for training.

Glascock County Health Department, 668 West Main St., Gibson: Every 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

Lincoln County Health Department, 176 N. Peachtree St., Lincolnton: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Fridays.

Screven County Health Department, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: 8-11:30 a.m. and 12:15-3:45 p.m. Tuesdays.

Wilkes County Health Department, 204 Gordon St., Washington: 8-11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Columbia County Health Department, 1930 William Few Parkway, Grovetown: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jefferson County Health Department, 2501 Highway 1 Louisville: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

McDuffie County Health Department, 307 Greenway St., Thomson: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

Taliaferro County Health Department, 109 Commerce St. NW, Crawfordville: 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays.

Emanuel County Health Department, 50 Highway 56 North, Swainsboro: 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays.

Jenkins County Health Department, 709 Virginia Ave., Millen: 9 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Richmond County Health Department, 2420 Windsor Spring Road: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Warren County Health Department, 565 Legion Drive, Warrenton: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.