Warnock, Hyde-Smith pass bipartisan resolution honoring Gold Star families

Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senator (D)
Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senator (D)(Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

The resolution was to establish Sep. 19-25 as a national week honoring the sacrifices made by families of U.S. military service members who lost their lives in service to the nation.

“We can never repay the debt owed to those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” said Warnock. “The least we can do — and the most important — is continue to honor and care for the families who sacrificed with them and whom they left behind. Our nation’s Gold Star Families represent a dedication to service and our nation that we must work to earn every day. I was glad to introduce this bipartisan resolution, and see colleagues on both sides of the aisle come together to pass it unanimously.”

The Gold Star Families Remembrance Week resolution recognizes the loss and sacrifices of families in support of fallen members of the Armed Forces, as well as veterans. It encourages Americans to perform acts of community service and goodwill to honor these families.

Commemoration of Gold Star Families Remembrance Week serves as a prelude to Gold Star Mother’s Day, which has been observed by presidential proclamation since 1936 on the last Sunday of September.

You can read the full resolution here:

