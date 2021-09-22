Vacant family cottage transformed into local hair salon

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local grandad and granddaughter are finding unique ways to make use of their vacant family cottage. Before it was a family gathering spot but now its being used as a salon, well at least half of it.

It looks like an old store front but for years Hannah Flannagin and her family has called it the Cook House.

“We have always had this house,” she said. “It’s kind of like a guest house we would have our get togethers here and stuff.”

She says her grandpa has decorated it with signs, antiques and pews — but if you talk a walk around back its a salon.

“One of my clients came and she was like is this the salon because it has Bibbas place on it,” said Flannagin.

It was once a bed room but after Hannah’s husband and grandpa gave it a makeover its now her own mini salon Magnolia Avenue.

“And it was kind of filled with all of our storage junk,” she said. “I would always play around with it and and ask my grandpa and they were like yes lets make it a salon so they got on it and they did everything.”

She says the best part is taking her backyard to get to work and giving her clients a more personal experience.

“I just want everyone to feel comfortable here I want them to be able to come as they are even if that means literally they’re in they’re pajamas and falling apart,” she said.

She says she couldn’t be more excited to start this new journey and knowing grandpa is only a few feet away makes it even better.

“My papa is still going to use that front part he is cleaning it and making it a little hang out spot,” she said. “I love my family.”

A separate entrance and a separate exit but forever connected.

The salon has also has different shampoos and hair products for sale.

