Thief swipes Richmond County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

This unmarked Richmond County Sheriff's Office car was stolen.
This unmarked Richmond County Sheriff's Office car was stolen.(WRDW)
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said one of its vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.

The unmarked car was stolen at a gas station at Deans Bridge Road and Meadowbrook Drive.

The black 2014 Chevrolet Impala bears Georgia license plate PKP 1520 and doesn’t have any markings of the agency but is equipped with blue lights and other emergency equipment.

There were no weapons or other equipment in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The thief was seen exiting a dark newer-model Lexus ES 350 with South Carolina license plate UPA 715 and entering the Impala, deputies said.

The Lexus had been reported stolen.

Wanted posters

Both vehicles then left the scene and were last seen traveling north on Deans Bridge Road.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and could be linked to other stolen vehicles in the CSRA area, according to deputies.

Deputies say anyone who comes in contact with these vehicles or suspects should not approach them but should contact local law enforcement immediately and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

