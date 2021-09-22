School tech takes 2 paths in Richmond, Taliaferro counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System continues its technology rollout to make sure every student has the use of a computer device, but the Taliaferro County district is having a bumpier ride.

Richmond County is involved in the rollout of its “Power Up” program that uses education sales tax funds to provide a device for every student. These devices will help assignments to be personalized and engaging, and can increase creativity, according to the district.

School by school, the district is holding parent orientation for the program and distributing the devices.

In addition, the district rolled out its WiFi on Wheels program, with buses parking in locations across the community to serve as mobile hotspots at certain times of day on Mondays through Thursdays. The effort provides broadband access to kids who might not have it at home.

The locations and times are:

The Creeks off Gordon Highway near Highland Avenue, 5-7 p.m.

Cedar Grove near Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway, 5-7 p.m.

Oak Point office on Oak Street, 5-7 p.m.

Regency Village behind Regency Mall, 5-7 p.m.

Carr Street off Telfair past Lamar Milledge Elementary, 5-7 p.m.

Dogwood Terrace on Old Savannah Road near Gordon Highway, 5-7 p.m.

Salem Arms, Windsor Spring and Rosier roads, 5-7 p.m.

Village Marie Apartments off Deans Bridge Road near Georgetown, 5-7 p.m.

Augusta Manor off Mike Padgett Highway, 5-7 p.m.

Magnolia Park near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road, 5-7 p.m.

Castle Pines mobile home park off Mike Padgett Highway, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Travis Road and James Drive near Diamond Lakes Elementary, 5-7 p.m.

Highview Court near Old McDuffie Road, 5-7 p.m.

Butler Creek near Phinizy Road, 5-7 p.m.

In Taliaferro County

The Taliaferro County School District plans to use T-Mobile hotspots for broadband access.

However, it’s having some problems with the technology.

“While we have begun to distribute T-Mobile Hotspots, it has come to our attention that none of them are working as intended,” the district said this week in a Facebook post.

The district says the problem is due to an error on the part of T-Mobile, which is working on a solution.

