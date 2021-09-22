SC epidemiologist address vaccine hesitancy concerns, COVID myths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone who has previously been infected with COVID-19 is not immune from becoming reinfected, the state’s assistant state epidemiologist said Wednesday.

Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly led the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.

She said there are many aspects to hesitancy.

“Some individuals have heard the untrue rumor that vaccines can affect fertility. They do not,” she said. “We’ve got studies with more than 35,000 women who were vaccinated either right before they got pregnant, or during pregnancy and there was no increase in miscarriage, no indication that vaccine decreases fertility. But that rumor is still out there and it does still worry some people.”

Others, she said, are hesitant to receive the vaccine not so much because they don’t trust it but because they feel it is not a priority for them.

“Individuals who are young and healthy who feel, ‘Well, if I get COVID-19 I won’t be terribly sick.’ It is true that young healthy people are less likely to have severe illness,” Kelly said. “But I think they’re not thinking of the rest of the community that they touch. If they get COVID-19 they might, in turn, unintentionally transmit the virus to a susceptible child under 12 who can’t get vaccinated or an older adult or an immunocompromised adult, for whom the vaccine didn’t take as well. They didn’t have as robust immune response.”

She said she knows there are those who feel since they have already had COVID, they don’t need to be vaccinated.

“It’s not true that COVID, that having had COVID-19 means that you’re completely immune and you cannot get infected again,” she said. “Certainly prior infection offers some protection. We know, for example, people who have had COVID infection within the last 90 days, reinfection is rare. But we don’t know, after that 90 days, when that immunity starts to drop off.”

She said they also know there is a benefit to being vaccinated.

“Even if you had prior COVID-19 you can more than halve your risk of getting re-infected if you get vaccinated after your prior infection,” she said. “Other reasons for COVID vaccine hesitancy run a full range. Many people are just suspicious of any sort of vaccine, and there will always be some anti-vaxxers. I think the number of people who have expressed vaccine hesitancy is decreasing. So, we are slowly but surely seeing an increase in the number of people who are coming forward to be vaccinated.”

Kelly also addressed a federal shortage of the monoclonal antibodies treatment option expected to affect the supply of the treatment in South Carolina.

She said DHEC has been in constant contact with federal officials about that treatment option and other options.

“It is true that we have received a lesser supply of monoclonal antibodies than the demand at this time,” she said, calling it “a concern.”

She said they are cautiously optimistic that there will be an increase in future supplies.

DHEC encouraging flu shots ahead of flu season

The briefing comes on the heels of DHEC’s announcement that it is encouraging people to get vaccinated against influenza by getting their annual flu shot. Many pharmacies, pediatricians and vaccine providers are already offering flu shots.

“As the COVID-19 crisis continues, we need to keep ourselves as healthy as possible, and getting your flu vaccine is one of the key measures we can take,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “Please, keep yourself healthy and help shield our state’s overburdened hospitals by getting your annual flu shot.”

DHEC says the quadrivalent flu vaccine that’s currently available this year protects against the four most common different flu viruses that are expected to circulate this flu season. Flu vaccines are safe, effective, and do not cause the flu.

DHEC says that as the new flu season begins, there is concern about state hospitals and medical facilities already overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases could see even more patients seeking treatment for the flu.

