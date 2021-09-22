Richmond County schools add home-learning days, time off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is adjusting its upcoming academic calendar to add some home learning days.

The school board approved the changes Tuesday, also adding a couple of days to the winter holiday break.

Here are the changes:

Oct. 12: Home learning

Nov. 12: Home learning

Dec. 20-21: Holidays

Feb. 22: Home learning

March 14: Home learning

According to a report from Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw to board members, the goals are to:

Ensure continuity of operations.

Address employee morale and fatigue.

Proactively prepare and plan for home learning.

Disinfecting and cleaning facilities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Monitoring community spread of the virus and trends.

Leverage home-learning instructional time.

