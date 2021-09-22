Richmond County schools add home-learning days, time off
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is adjusting its upcoming academic calendar to add some home learning days.
The school board approved the changes Tuesday, also adding a couple of days to the winter holiday break.
Here are the changes:
- Oct. 12: Home learning
- Nov. 12: Home learning
- Dec. 20-21: Holidays
- Feb. 22: Home learning
- March 14: Home learning
According to a report from Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw to board members, the goals are to:
- Ensure continuity of operations.
- Address employee morale and fatigue.
- Proactively prepare and plan for home learning.
- Disinfecting and cleaning facilities to curb the spread of coronavirus.
- Monitoring community spread of the virus and trends.
- Leverage home-learning instructional time.
