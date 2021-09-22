Advertisement

Richmond County schools add home-learning days, time off

Richmond County Board of Education
Richmond County Board of Education(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is adjusting its upcoming academic calendar to add some home learning days.

The school board approved the changes Tuesday, also adding a couple of days to the winter holiday break.

Here are the changes:

  • Oct. 12: Home learning
  • Nov. 12: Home learning
  • Dec. 20-21: Holidays
  • Feb. 22: Home learning
  • March 14: Home learning

According to a report from Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw to board members, the goals are to:

  • Ensure continuity of operations.
  • Address employee morale and fatigue.
  • Proactively prepare and plan for home learning.
  • Disinfecting and cleaning facilities to curb the spread of coronavirus.
  • Monitoring community spread of the virus and trends.
  • Leverage home-learning instructional time.
