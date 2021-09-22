Advertisement

Rep. Calvin Smyre nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Dominican Republic

Representative Calvin Smyre is nominated by President Biden to serve as the Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.
Representative Calvin Smyre is nominated by President Biden to serve as the Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Representative Calvin Smyre is nominated by President Biden to serve as the ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

According to a statement that Rep. Smyre sent to WTVM News Leader 9:

”I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve as the Ambassador to the Dominican Republic. If confirmed, I look forward to advancing the interests of the United States in the Dominican Republic and our relationship with the Dominican government. As a longtime businessman and public servant, I will bring my background and experience to continue the significant work with an important economic partner in the Caribbean.”

Rep. Calvin Smyre

And Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff also reacted to Smyre’s nomination, releasing a statement saying:

“I congratulate Representative Smyre on his nomination to this vital diplomatic post. I look forward to working with him to advance effective U.S. foreign policy in the region.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff

There’s no word on when the confirmation process will begin.

