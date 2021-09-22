Advertisement

Polls: Fewer than 1/3 of Americans want Roe v. Wade overturned

By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to revisit the issue of abortion as new polling data indicates that most Americans want it to remain legal.

Three recent polls found that fewer than a third of Americans favor overturning Roe v. Wade, the high court decision that protects abortion rights.

This comes in the aftermath of recently passed abortion bans in Texas and Mississippi.

The polls were released over the past week by the Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, and Quinnipiac University.

Supreme Court justices are set to hear oral arguments in early December on the Mississippi law, which would ban abortion after 15 weeks. A decision is expected next summer.

The high court takes up the case amid a slew of abortion restrictions passed in other GOP-led states emboldened by a conservative majority in the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
2 Harlem schools go on lockdown during search for teenager
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
This is a rendering of planned renovations at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
Renovated Olmstead Stadium to host Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw in Masters week festival

Latest News

Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, talks about an alleged...
Alleged serial rapist preyed on woman older than 60, police say
She says it began with a disturbing phone call, with a whimpering child heard on the line. It...
Phone scammers pose as police officers to target local victims
Candy Selena Marban
Tybee Island Police arrest woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
Suspects to stand trial in 1996 Kristin Smart disappearance
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meeting with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split