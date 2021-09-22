Phone scammers pose as police officers to target local victims

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta residents are among the latest to be targeted by phone scammers posing as law enforcement officers.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says a scammer is making their calls look like they’re coming from the agency’s phone number.

The scammer tells the would-be victim that they have warrants with the city and should pay a fine using a gift card.

The agency says neither it nor any other law enforcement agency will ever call and ask for payments over the phone or using gift cards.

North Augusta is not alone. Many law enforcement and government agencies across the country, including the IRS, have been the subject of this type of scam.

Often, victims are told they’ve missed jury duty or owe taxes.

Sometimes scammers ask them to wire money, but more often they’re told to provide money by buying a one-use or reloadable debit card and reading out the card number over the phone.

Another agency invoked by scammers is the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened last month, and the scam is like the one in North Augusta except the scammer uses the name of a real officer. The victim is even given a genuine phone number to confirm an officer by that name works for the agency.

The scammer says the victim can make the warrant “go away” if they pay a substantial amount of money.

“There is no amount of money in the world that can make a local, state, or federal warrant just disappear,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Please, please tell your friends, relatives – anyone you see – that this is not real and no money is exchanged for the expungement of a warrant. And it’s not done over a phone.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.