No one on school bus injured in downtown Augusta crash

Richmond County School System
Richmond County School System(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in downtown Augusta, but no one on the bus was injured.

The crash between the bus and another vehicle happened around 8:30 a.m. at Fenwick and Fifth streets, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The school bus had 26 students aboard, but there were no reports of injuries to them or the driver, according to the Richmond County School System.

However, the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

The crash is under investigation.

