Man searches for boy in photo found in rubble of 9/11

By News12 Westchester
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUFFERN, N.Y. (News 12 Westchester) - A man is hoping someone will recognize and claim a sentimental photo he found on 9/11 in the rubble of ground zero.

“It might have meaning to somebody,” Kurt Rimmel said about a picture of a little boy in a simple wooden frame.

He said he found it on the night of 9/11.

“I was on West Street right where the north tower collapsed,” Rimmel said.

Rimmel works as a grip behind the scenes in the movie industry.

He and group of coworkers were asked to provide movie lights to illuminate the area near ground zero so that volunteers could potentially find survivors.

He said among all the debris on the ground, the picture stood out.

“It just seemed sentimental, a little boy’s picture, and I thought ‘I’m not going to let it get plowed up with all the rest of this debris,’” Rimmel said.

Twenty years later, he still has the photo frame wrapped up in the very handkerchief he had with him that night. There’s still 9/11 dust surrounding the photo frame

Rimmel said he always wanted to find the boy in the picture, but since he’s not social media savvy, his daughter convinced him to reach out to News12 Westchester for help.

Now he’s hoping to find out who this little boy is and the story behind the picture.

“I wanted to get it back to somebody that it might mean something to. That was always my hope,” Rimmel said.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

