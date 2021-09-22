Man charged in shooting incident at Augusta Exchange movie theatre parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been charged with shooting a victim in the leg last month in the parking lot of a local movie theatre.

The incident reportedly occurred around midnight on Aug. 19. Evidence including spent shell casings were found in the parking lot of Regal Cinemas located at 114 Agerton Lane, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Arrest warrants state 34-year-old Broderick Heath shot a male victim once in his leg with a Ruger .40 S&W handgun.

The victim was able approached an occupied vehicle parked in the next parking lot over to seek help. He was transported to Doctor’s Hospital to receive treatment for injuries.

Heath was detained on Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

He’s currently charged with possession of a weapon during a crime and aggravated assault, according to arrest records.

