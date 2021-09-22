Advertisement

I-TEAM: Local city councilman changes outlook on vaccine after battling COVID

By Lynnsey Gardner and Laura Warren
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local city councilman says it took having COVID and surviving to change his mind about the vaccine. He sat down with the I-Team to share his reservations before his personal fight with the disease, and in his own words, why he says now he’s a changed man.

“Look I went through it. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. I will as soon as I’m available go get my vaccine,” said Eric Presnell.

Presnell is a business owner and serves on North Augusta City Council. At 44 and healthy, he considered himself low risk for COVID.

“When it first came out, it seemed like to me it came out at the most inopportune time, right before an election and it seemed like it was being politicized by both parties. So my first thought was oh, this is about trying to garner votes one way or another way,” he said.

As the pandemic raged on from 2020 into 2021 his viewpoint about the virus didn’t change.

“Then they started pushing the vaccines, you need to get vaccinated and I’m going here is some more government overreach is what it felt like to me. I thought I’m not going to do it. I don’t get sick,” he said.

This July he got the COVID combo. The highly contagious and dangerous delta variant – that turned into COVID pneumonia.

“I mean I was almost in tears I felt so bad,” he said.

Presnell’s wife, an ER nurse at the VA, also got COVID with him. The difference? She was vaccinated so he saw firsthand the disease severity on the unvaccinated.

“She felt bad for about two days and she said well, I’m quarantined for two weeks what do I do know? So she started reorganizing the pantry and doing stuff around the house and I’m just laying there,” he said.

Presnell says it took him nearly four weeks to recover.

The emotional toll of surviving was also heavy seeing someone he knew and Aiken Public Safety Officer, Kevin Simmons die of COVID at 43 and then North Augusta Public Safety Officer Dustin Beasley die at just 30 years old.

“I have changed, I do feel like yes, we need to get vaccinated,” he said.

He’s still anti-shutdowns, and anti-mandates but he’s no longer anti-vaccine.

“When y’all air this and people on the fence hear it my decision has nothing to do with what I’m being fed on social media or being shamed upon this is something I went through and it is not good and that you really think about getting it,” he said.

MORE: | SC epidemiologist address vaccine hesitancy concerns, COVID myths

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
2 Harlem schools go on lockdown during search for teenager
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
This is a rendering of planned renovations at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
Renovated Olmstead Stadium to host Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw in Masters week festival

Latest News

As COVID cases drop, Aiken County Schools implements new quarantine option
Riceboro Mayor Joseph Harris
Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19
Someone who has previously been infected with COVID-19 is not immune from becoming reinfected,...
SC epidemiologist address vaccine hesitancy concerns, COVID myths
COVID-19
What Richmond County health agency says about booster shots