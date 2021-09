NEWINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies in Screven County are asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

Sakina Hannah from Newington has been missing since May 22.

Authorities say she’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

if you see her you’re asked to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, 912-564-2013.

