Advertisement

Georgia agency wasted money seized from taxpayers, report says

As stimulus money trickles into bank accounts for millions of people, financial experts like...
As stimulus money trickles into bank accounts for millions of people, financial experts like Debbi Kidd expect much of that money will more than likely be spent on needs versus wants.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — State inspectors and an investigation by media outlets have found that a Georgia agency unlawfully held onto millions of dollars in seized funds, spending the money on Fitbits, exercise equipment and other items.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a division of the Department of Revenue also spent funds on engraved firearms and stress balls shaped like beer mugs.

A report Tuesday from the Office of the Inspector General confirmed reports last year by the newspaper and WSB-TV detailing how money seized in tax investigations was spent by the Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigations.

Revenue Commissioner Robyn Crittenden took over the department in July and vowed to make reforms.

MORE | Georgia reaps $2.2B surplus even after rainy day fund fills

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
2 Harlem schools go on lockdown during search for teenager
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
This is a rendering of planned renovations at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
Renovated Olmstead Stadium to host Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw in Masters week festival

Latest News

Richmond County Board of Education
Richmond County schools add home-learning days, time off
Riceboro Mayor Joseph Harris
Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19
She says it began with a disturbing phone call, with a whimpering child heard on the line. It...
Phone scammers pose as police officers to target local victims
Candy Selena Marban
Tybee Island Police arrest woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning