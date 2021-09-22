Georgia agency wasted money seized from taxpayers, report says

ATLANTA (AP) — State inspectors and an investigation by media outlets have found that a Georgia agency unlawfully held onto millions of dollars in seized funds, spending the money on Fitbits, exercise equipment and other items.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a division of the Department of Revenue also spent funds on engraved firearms and stress balls shaped like beer mugs.

A report Tuesday from the Office of the Inspector General confirmed reports last year by the newspaper and WSB-TV detailing how money seized in tax investigations was spent by the Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigations.

Revenue Commissioner Robyn Crittenden took over the department in July and vowed to make reforms.

