Fall began Wednesday, but it depends on one’s definition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fall arrived on Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. EDT, but it has been here for a few weeks depending on who one asks. There is also a way that the exact date and time of the start of a season can be determined.

First: What is fall? In the astronomical sense, it’s the exact moment the sun is directly above the Earth’s equator as it moves from north to south. This change is because of the Earth’s 23.5-degree tilt as it revolves around the sun. The equation and method can be found by clicking here.

An equation is needed because the start of an astronomical season is determined by many factors. A year on Earth is approximately 365.25 days. That quarter day can impact the change of the start date and time of the season. Also, nearby planets and the Earth’s moon can impact the speed of the Earth’s orbit around the sun, and there have been slow shifts to seasons over the course of thousands of years.

Another factor, and this one is more relative: Time zones. The autumn equinox was at 3:21 p.m. EDT Wednesday, which is also 19:21 UTC - or Zulu time. The Coordinated Universal Time zone, located over much of the United Kingdom and near 0-degrees longitude, is the same time that many meteorologists use for weather guidance model and data analysis. But the autumn equinox occurred early Thursday morning in Perth, Australia. This is why the start of an astronomical season can vary from season to season, year to year and place to place.

The shifting dates would make it complicated for meteorologists and climatologists to determine the “normal” weather for a season. This is why many meteorologists decide to use meteorological seasons - meteorological fall, in this case. The season always begins on Sept. 1 every year instead of the varying Sept. 21-23, making it much easier to track. The climate data, such as temperature and rainfall, are more consistent with the seasons than astronomical ones.

Even though it still felt like a sauna for much of September, climatology suggests that the weather will slowly cool off for the rest of the calendar year.

