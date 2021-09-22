Advertisement

Deputies searching for suspects, broke into local Orangeburg business

By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a local business earlier this month.

Deputies say two males broke into Zone Nails and Spa on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg on Sept. 2.

The two are seen on several cameras as they move around and damage equipment in the process.

“Two individuals forced their way into this business causing extensive monetary damage and left with nothing to show for it,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “Fortunately, this business has a multitude of cameras in place that caught footage of them.”

If anyone has information on the subjects or the incident itself, contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or submit a tip at CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Surveillance images in a string of local car burglaries and thefts.
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Video footage shows a man riding on the outside of a semitruck on a Georgia interstate.
Video shows man clinging to semitruck on Atlanta-area highway
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Local health experts talk flu season predictions
Pedestrian struck on Banks Mill Road in Aiken
flu shot generic
Flu season predictions
Sheriff Leon Lott
12 charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
DHEC leader on COVID surge: ‘I don’t feel that we can be confident that we have turned the corner’