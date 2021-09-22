Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patchy fog and mist is expected to develop early this morning. Temperatures will stay muggy in the mid to low 70s with light winds out of the southeast.

Scattered showers and storms look likely today ahead of a cold front that will push south of the region by Thursday morning. Rain chances look highest in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph ahead of the front. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain remain possible ahead of front that moves through by late Wednesday. Feeling like fall by Thursday. (WRDW)

A cold front is expected to be south of the region by Thursday morning and it should feel like fall! Low temperatures early Thursday will be down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with low humidity and highs below normal near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures early Friday will be down in the mid to low 50s. Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Beautiful weather expected this weekend with morning lows in the mid to low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 80s. Abundant sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.