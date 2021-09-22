Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms look likely this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will push south of the region later tonight. Rain chances look highest in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph ahead of the front and switch to the northwest 5-12 mph behind the front tonight. Much drier air will move in tonight and bring us a taste of fall the next few days.

Cooler mornings expected the next few days! (WRDW)

You may need a sweater or light jacket if you’re up early Thursday. Low temperatures early Thursday will be down in the mid to low 50s. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with low humidity and highs below normal near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures early Friday will be down in the upper 40s and low 50s. Chilly! Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Beautiful weather expected this weekend with morning lows in the mid to low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 80s. Abundant sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday.

Nice weather sticks around through early next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

