Yemassee police chief says department needs community involvement to solve weekend shooting

By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - Yemassee town leaders held a news conference Monday afternoon a day after several people were shot.

One person was killed and seven others were injured in the early morning hours Sunday. According to Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday at the corner of St. Clair Street and Yemassee Highway.

Chief Alexander said he believes an argument took place and things escalated.

“From my understanding, there was like 10 different fights that happened during that time. And then one person started shooting and then two people started shooting, and we had three or four people out there shooting,” Chief Alexander said.

There were at least 20 shots fired, striking eight people, including a 31-year-old, a 22-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 12-year-olds and an 8-year-old.

The eighth victim was a 33-year-old male who died from his injures. He has been identified as Willie Roberts.

The other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. The chief said this area is not known for a lot of crime.

Chief Alexander said the victims were not all from Yemassee but are from the surrounding areas.

As of Monday afternoon, police have not made any arrests, but he says they’re close. Anderson specifically asking for help from the community around them.

“We need people to come out and make statements because just word of mouth. We think we know who done it, but just word of mouth is not enough for us to get an arrest warrant. We cannot convince the judge to get an arrest warrant on just word of mouth,” Chief Alexander said.

He says videos are even more helpful, and for those the department is offering cash rewards.

“If you need a few extra dollars for Christmas, now is a good time to do it. Share that video,” Chief Alexander said.

The town’s mayor backed Chief Alexander, who is leading the investigation, and believes there will be arrests soon.

“I (have) confidence in the chief and the Yemassee Police Department that it will be solved and our citizens will be safe,” Yemassee Mayor Colin Moore said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Yemassee Police Department at 843-589-3126.

