Treatments, elective surgeries on hold at AU Health due to overflow of COVID patients

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local hospitals say they’re in “Disaster mode” when it comes to playing catch up with regular patients. Right now there are 362 people in our area hospitalized with COVID-19. And to keep up the care hospitals say they continue to have to pull staff and resources from other units.

AU Health tells us it could take a year for them to get back on track. We spoke with one woman who says she can’t afford to wait.

Susan Beck has a terminal lung disease unrelated to COVID. And she’s still waiting after weeks to get her biopsy results back that ultimately will tell her how much longer she has to live.

“I’m not going to die tomorrow, no but maybe next year? but I’d like to know that,” said Beck.

The prognosis for Susan’s lung disease is anywhere from three to five years and there is no cure.

“I mean ask my husband (laughs) I mean sometimes I just spend a good amount of time crying which is exasperates my breathing and I feel very hopeless and very helpless and that’s not a good feeling,” she said.

She’s not the only one. AU says they have about 350 surgical cases and up to hundreds of routine check ups on hold.

“So my results are sitting out there somewhere they’ve got them but because of all this I’m sure they’re running around like chickens with their heads cut off because of all of the severely ill people but you know what I’m severely ill too I want to live to see grandchildren you know what I mean?” she said.

Dr. Phillip Coule, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of AU Health System, says the most frustrating part is it’s all preventable.

“If we were just taking care of vaccinated people we would have an extra seven patients in the hospital or so instead we have like 107 extra patients in the hospital,” he said. “My message is always this: Yes personal choice is one thing. Yes if someone chooses to not get vaccinated ok that may be a personal choice, but when you overwhelm the healthcare system because you get sick with COVID um that’s not okay cause you’re harming others in the process.”

Preventing care for others.

“Critical care nurses that staff our electrophysiology lab for doing procedures related to people’s heart rhythm which is critical, we’ve had to pull some of that staff also to provide ICU care the system is under strain and it’s just not possible to function the way that it should given the current situation,” he said.

“Not only am I scared right now but I’m scared for my future too,” said Beck.

Coule says they’re still recovering from pushing things back from the very first wave of COVID so it’s going to have a big impact on the healthcare system unfortunately for some time to come.

