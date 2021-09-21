Advertisement

Texans rookie Mills to start at QB Thursday against Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs past Houston Texans linebacker...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs past Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday. (David T. Foster III | Charlotte Observer)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury.

Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Culley said the 1-1 Texans plan to elevate Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the 2-0 Panthers.

Mills is a third-round draft pick from Stanford. He took over Sunday when Taylor was injured and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

