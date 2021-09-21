SCDJJ Director Freddie Pough resigns from agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Embattled Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough is resigning.

Pough faced intense criticism from employees and lawmakers over the conditions for both staff and children at the department.

Governor Henry McMaster made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Pough served as director of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice for over four years.

“I’m grateful for Mr. Pough’s five years of leadership at the Department of Juvenile Justice and his passion for the work of rehabilitating the young people who come under the supervision of the agency,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We will immediately begin working to find the best possible person to lead the agency into the future.”

Eden Hendrick, who most recently served as Assistant General Counsel at the South Carolina Department of Administration, will serve as Acting Director of SCDJJ until a permanent director is nominated by Governor McMaster and confirmed by the South Carolina Senate.

The Department of Administration is currently auditing the DJJ’s human resources practices.

Hendrick, who began serving as a Senior Deputy Director at SCDJJ last week, has also served as an attorney with the S.C. Department of Social Services and led the Richland County Family Court Division in the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s office from 2015 to May 2020, when she joined the Department of Administration.

Hendrick graduated with honors from the University of Georgia in 2002 prior to receiving a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2005.

To view a copy of Eden Hendrick’s resume in its entirety, click here.

Pough’s resignation comes after months of criticism for his department.

In April, an independent study of the department found it dangerously understaffed and undertrained. It reported a 42 percent jump in violent incidents from 2017.

In May, a subcommittee of lawmakers grilled Pough about the report. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) asked Pough if he would resign. Pough declined.

On June 2, Governor Henry McMaster’s office announced he instructed SLED and the Department of Administration to review DJJ policies and provide recommendations for improvement.

On June 4, roughly 30 DJJ security staff and teachers walked out. They protested low pay, long hours, and dangerous conditions within the complex.

On June 9, a subcommittee of state senators gave Pough a vote of no confidence.

On June 29, the full South Carolina Senate also gave Pough a vote of no confidence.

On August 11, a WIS investigation into the aftermath of the walk-out showed sustained concerns about staffing and children living near human waste.

Pough’s official last day is October 15, but McMaster’s office told WIS Eden will take the reins immediately.

