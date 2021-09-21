Advertisement

Richland County Sheriff to hold presser regarding death of twin toddlers

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced that the department will be holding a press conference regarding the death of two infants.

RELATED STORY | Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

The presser is expected to be held on Tuesday, September 21 at 10 a.m. at the headquarters for the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff is expected to share information regarding the investigation into the death of twin infants that occurred on September 1.

The twins were found unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd in Blythewood. They were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The Coroner’s Office is assisting RCSD with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County neighborhoods
Kenneth Robertson
Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools offering new quarantine options

Latest News

Coffee shop
Local businesses gear up for upcoming Ironman competition
Ironman
Businesses gear up for Ironman this weekend
Richland County Sheriff to hold presser regarding death of twin toddlers
Richland County Sheriff to hold presser regarding death of twin toddlers
Indy Mill protest
New Indy Mill protests