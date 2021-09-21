Renovated Lake Olmstead Stadium to host entertainment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is trying to ramp up the experience at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Today the city will announce a yearlong series of events at the venue that’s the former home of the Augusta GreenJackets baseball team.

The company C4 Live says it’s invested nearly $2 million in renovations at the stadium.

It says its partnership with the city will bring festivals with top entertainers all year long.

The partnership with the Augusta Economic Development Authority encompasses a 10-year agreement to program Lake Olmstead Stadium for years to come, according to the company.

The company also says it has a weeklong star-studded schedule for the 2022 Masters week in April.

The company will offer more details on the plan during a news conference at noon today.

Included among those details will be ticket sales and philanthropic partnerships with local nonprofit organizations, including Augusta Mini Theatre, Golden Harvest Food Bank, James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, the Jessye Norman School of the Arts and the Savannah Riverkeeper.

