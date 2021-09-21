Plans move forward for new North Augusta Public Safety building

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta city council members voted to move forward with plans to build its public safety headquarters on Georgia Avenue.

Last night, leaders voted unanimously 6-0 on the ordinance’s first reading to move forward with rezoning the Flyth and Seven Gables properties at 1208, 1220 and 1220½ Georgia Avenue to public use so they can be the site of the new headquarters.

The vote went against the North Augusta Planning Commission’s recommendation who voted unanimously, 5-0, last week against moving the headquarter to Georgia Avenue.

The parcels were purchased by the city in June 2016 from the Estate of Starkey Sharp Flyth Jr. for construction of the public safety facility.

The decision to place the city’s public safety headquarters have long been debated. Citizens have had four chances to share public comment on the project.

The project is listed at the top on North Augusta’s capita project sales tax list IV at $11 million.

“My recommendation is unchanged,” City Manager Jim Clifford said to council before last night’s vote. “I believe the Georgi Avenue site is the best location for the public safety headquarters based on cost, future expansion potential, historical preservation and based on input from the public safety director and command staff.

The next reading of the ordinance by city council will take place on Oct. 4.

