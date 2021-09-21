Advertisement

Plans move forward for new North Augusta Public Safety building

North Augusta Department of Public Safety original design and alternative (inset)
North Augusta Department of Public Safety original design and alternative (inset)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta city council members voted to move forward with plans to build its public safety headquarters on Georgia Avenue.

Last night, leaders voted unanimously 6-0 on the ordinance’s first reading to move forward with rezoning the Flyth and Seven Gables properties at 1208, 1220 and 1220½ Georgia Avenue to public use so they can be the site of the new headquarters.

The vote went against the North Augusta Planning Commission’s recommendation who voted unanimously, 5-0, last week against moving the headquarter to Georgia Avenue.

The parcels were purchased by the city in June 2016 from the Estate of Starkey Sharp Flyth Jr. for construction of the public safety facility.

The decision to place the city’s public safety headquarters have long been debated. Citizens have had four chances to share public comment on the project.

MORE | North Augusta moves ahead on public safety headquarters

The project is listed at the top on North Augusta’s capita project sales tax list IV at $11 million.

“My recommendation is unchanged,” City Manager Jim Clifford said to council before last night’s vote. “I believe the Georgi Avenue site is the best location for the public safety headquarters based on cost, future expansion potential, historical preservation and based on input from the public safety director and command staff.

The next reading of the ordinance by city council will take place on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kenneth Robertson
Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say

Latest News

Thieu Quoc Vu
Suspect charged in Swainsboro fire that killed 2 dogs
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
These were the shelves on Sept. 20, 2021, at Shepeard Community Blood Center.
Local blood bank has critical need of donors, especially Type O
Herschel Walker
Investigators find no voting violation by Herschel Walker’s wife