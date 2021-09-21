Advertisement

NFL to hold international combine in October in London

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks(WFIE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will stage an international combine for 50 athletes from 15 countries next month in London.

The invitational scouting showcase is mirrored after the annual NFL combine usually held in Indianapolis. The idea is to find international athletes who have the skillset and potential to play in the league.

It will take place Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Invited are athletes from Britain, Germany, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, France, Nigeria, Austria, Slovakia, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, Sweden and Hungary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kenneth Robertson
Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) punts the ball during the first half of the NFL...
Falcons sign 2-time Pro Bowl P Colquitt to practice squad
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles from the pocket during the second half of an...
South Carolina to start Doty at quarterback against Kentucky
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NCAA INFRACTIONS DECISION
Bryson DeChambeau holds the trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Championship golf...
DeChambeau downplays feud with Koepka
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs past Houston Texans linebacker...
Texans rookie Mills to start at QB Thursday against Panthers