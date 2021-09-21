NFL to hold international combine in October in London

(AP) - The NFL will stage an international combine for 50 athletes from 15 countries next month in London.

The invitational scouting showcase is mirrored after the annual NFL combine usually held in Indianapolis. The idea is to find international athletes who have the skillset and potential to play in the league.

It will take place Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Invited are athletes from Britain, Germany, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, France, Nigeria, Austria, Slovakia, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, Sweden and Hungary.

