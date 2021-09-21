New Orleans: Flames shoot up side of Superdome roof, put out

(AP) - Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome’s roof after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans arena caught fire.

The New Orleans Fire Department says it responded to the rooftop fire shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later, fire officials say, the flames were under control.

Crews have been power washing the roof to prepare it to be painted. Authorities said it appeared a pressure washer caught fire. Damage was still being assessed.

Emergency officials said on Twitter that one person was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.