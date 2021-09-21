Advertisement

New Orleans: Flames shoot up side of Superdome roof, put out

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials say.(Nam Nguyen)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome’s roof after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans arena caught fire.

The New Orleans Fire Department says it responded to the rooftop fire shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later, fire officials say, the flames were under control.

Crews have been power washing the roof to prepare it to be painted. Authorities said it appeared a pressure washer caught fire. Damage was still being assessed.

Emergency officials said on Twitter that one person was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

