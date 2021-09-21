Mayor of Riceboro dies due to COVID-19

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Riceboro has passed away due to COVID-19, according to the mayor pro tem.

Mayor Pro Tem Pearlie Axson said she was informed Tuesday morning that Mayor Joseph “Joe” Harris had passed away from COVID 19 at Liberty Regional Hospital in Hinesville.

Mayor Harris was elected in 2019. He was 35-years-old.

Service arrangements have not been finalized by the family.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of of our mayor who was a young man who was very ambitious, had a lot on his plate. We were working hard to improve life here in Riceboro,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Pearlie Axson.

The City of Riceboro released the following statement regarding the death of Mayor Joe Harris.

State Representative Carl Gilliard (GA-162) released the following statement:

“Today we have truly lost the greatness of possibilities in the passing of Mayor Joseph Harris. Mayor Harris was a hardworking public servant who served to the best of his ability, and gave so much of his time and heart to this community. Mayor Harris’s mission, vision and goals were designed to make the city a desirable place to live and visit. The entire state and nation mourns in his passing and we offer our sincere condolences and prayers to the Harris family.”

The City is asking everyone to respect his family’s privacy right now before any more details are released.

